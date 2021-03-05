Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 143.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,687 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

