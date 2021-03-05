Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,709,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 652,366 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.18% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $76,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.94. 307,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,098. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

