Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $36.89. 443,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 344,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,543 over the last ninety days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

