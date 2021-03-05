CaixaPay Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00461923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00077277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00081756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00457416 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

