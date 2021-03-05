CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CalAmp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CalAmp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CalAmp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CalAmp by 40.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

