Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. 6,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,143. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.