Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Raised to $5.85 at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $5.65 to $5.85 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

CFWFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 23,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

