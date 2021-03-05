Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$5.85 at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.65 to C$5.85 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.06.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.03. 18,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,829. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of C$150.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

