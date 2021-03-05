Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Sells C$332,500.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total transaction of C$332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,712,641.

Calian Group stock traded down C$0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.01. 9,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.39. The firm has a market cap of C$628.39 million and a P/E ratio of 33.73. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.8599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

