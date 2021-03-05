California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

CWT stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

