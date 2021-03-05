Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:CALX opened at $39.87 on Friday. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 528.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 240.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

