Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $5,416.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.14 or 0.03154161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

