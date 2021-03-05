Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report $312.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.00 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $289.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of CPE opened at $33.70 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.