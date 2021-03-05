Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading Down 17.8%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares were down 17.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 839,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 387,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $272.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Calyxt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Calyxt by 132.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

