Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Stock Position Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter.

TAIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 575,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

