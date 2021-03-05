Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,849 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

