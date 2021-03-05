Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camping World by 746.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

