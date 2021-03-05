Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,769. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

