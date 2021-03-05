Canaccord Genuity Raises True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNT.UN. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TNT.UN traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.60. 328,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,714. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$7.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$567.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

