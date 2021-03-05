Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rare Infrastructure Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.94. 51,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

