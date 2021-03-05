Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 82,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 136,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 89,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

