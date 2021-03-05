Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $54.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

CNQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,055. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after purchasing an additional 452,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,732,000 after purchasing an additional 516,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

