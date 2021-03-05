Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$45.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.80.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a market cap of C$46.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.90, for a total transaction of C$239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,967,751.50. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,011 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

