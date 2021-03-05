Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.80.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.14. 4,190,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,768. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$40.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$36,610,777.12. Insiders have sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,011 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

