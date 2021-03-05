Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.80.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.78 on Friday, hitting C$39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$40.41. The stock has a market cap of C$46.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total value of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$36,610,777.12. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total transaction of C$156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,373,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,227,537.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,011.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.