Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $426.18

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$426.18 and traded as high as C$456.29. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$444.94, with a volume of 224,986 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on CP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$485.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$461.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$451.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$426.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$59.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

