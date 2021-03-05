Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.75.

A number of analysts have commented on CU shares. CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$30.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$25.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.08.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

