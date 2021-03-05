Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 505,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,907,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

