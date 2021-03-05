CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CannaOne Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 5,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,743. CannaOne Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Get CannaOne Technologies alerts:

CannaOne Technologies Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a cannabis e-commerce technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of a selection of premium CBD products from various suppliers to consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.