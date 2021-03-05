Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.50

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 50.22 ($0.66). Capita shares last traded at GBX 49.09 ($0.64), with a volume of 9,043,192 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.50. The firm has a market cap of £819.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

