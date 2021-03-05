Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Gap Down to $61.00

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80), but opened at GBX 59 ($0.77). Capital shares last traded at GBX 58.88 ($0.77), with a volume of 75,210 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.74. The stock has a market cap of £111.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capital Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

