Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.74

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.74 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 58.06 ($0.76). Capital shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 31,715 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The firm has a market cap of £115.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

Capital Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

