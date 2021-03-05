Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.86

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.86 and traded as high as C$33.86. Capital Power shares last traded at C$33.74, with a volume of 549,093 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.56.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at C$690,621.87. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total transaction of C$1,336,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,910 shares in the company, valued at C$1,963,032.50. Insiders have sold 208,511 shares of company stock worth $7,293,709 in the last quarter.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.