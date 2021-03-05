Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 476,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,201,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

