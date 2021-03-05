Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,818.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $97,818.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,862,589 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

