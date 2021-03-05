Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $26.05

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.05 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.32). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 25.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 253,918 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.99. The firm has a market cap of £18.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Carclo news, insider Nick Sanders purchased 298,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27). Also, insider Frank Doorenbosch purchased 203,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 694,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,384,565.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

