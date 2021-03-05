Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 1,521,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,283,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $360.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

