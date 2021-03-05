Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.82% from the stock’s current price.

CRLFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

