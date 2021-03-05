Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post sales of $52.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $54.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $45.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $270.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $276.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $371.44 million, with estimates ranging from $361.74 million to $396.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

CDLX stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $270,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,409,121.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

