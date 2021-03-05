Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cardlytics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,879,000 after buying an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after buying an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.