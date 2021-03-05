Cardlytics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,018 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,898% compared to the average daily volume of 101 put options.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $270,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,409,121.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.54. 40,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,907. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

