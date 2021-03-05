Cardstack (CARD) Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and $398,788.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

