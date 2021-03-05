Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) EVP Aimie Marie Killeen Sells 1,920 Shares

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 433,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,713. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Cardtronics plc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
