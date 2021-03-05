CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $612,900.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $719,200.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 1,736,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,560. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -140.28 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 347,511 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

