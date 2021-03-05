CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $532.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 24013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of £602.70 million and a PE ratio of 24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 474.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

