CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CareTrust REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

CTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

