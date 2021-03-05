CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of CareTrust REIT worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

