Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,366,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

