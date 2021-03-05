Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.