Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,187.83

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.83 ($15.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,707.27 ($22.31). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,531 ($20.00), with a volume of 2,987,282 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12. The firm has a market cap of £17.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,365.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,187.83.

In related news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total transaction of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

